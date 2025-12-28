Steelers' Darnell Washington: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (forearm) won't return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Washington thus finishes the contest with two catches for 15 yards. In his absence, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward will handle Pittsburgh's tight-end duties Sunday.
