Washington (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens. Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Washington, who caught his only target in the contest for 12 yards, will thus target a potential return to action Dec. 15 against the Dolphins. Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward are left to handle Pittsburgh's TE duties for the remainder of Week 14 action.