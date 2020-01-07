Play

Hall signed a reserve/future deal with the Steelers on Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Hall was remarkable in his senior season at Pittsburgh, as he averaged 7.5 yards per carry en route to 1,144 yards and 10 scores. However, he couldn't make the cut at the top level despite stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Green Bay and now Pittsburgh. Hall will seek a depth role in 2020.

