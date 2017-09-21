Play

Heyward-Bey (illness) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Thursday.

Heyward-Bey sat out Wednesday's practice with an unspecified illness, but it doesn't appear to have been anything serious. The veteran receiver has received only three offensive snaps this season and will likely seem most of his action on special teams Sunday against the Bears.

