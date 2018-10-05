The Steelers are listing Heyward-Bey (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Heyward-Bey was sidelined throughout the week of practice after exiting Sunday's loss to the Ravens with the ankle injury. He's logged just 16 offensive snaps through the Steelers' first four games, so his expected absence won't have much impact on the team's passing game.