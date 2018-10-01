Heyward-Bey left Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury and won't return, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Heyward-Bey logged 11 snaps on offense and 54 on special teams through the first three weeks of the season, after catching just two passes in 16 games last year. He's merely used as an emergency option in the Pittsburgh offense.