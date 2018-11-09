Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: First reception this season in blowout win
Heyward-Bey caught his lone target for nine yards during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
DHB entered the contest without a catch on the season and only one reception dating back to Week 8 of last season. Now in his 10th season in the league Heyward-Bey is an unrestricted free agent next season whose career seems to be winding down.
