Heyward-Bey (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward-Bey missed Pittsburgh's last three games due to his ankle injury and the team's Week 7 bye appears to have afforded him enough time to recover. He'll be expected to return to his role as a depth receiver for this week's matchup with Cleveland.

