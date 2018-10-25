Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Full participant Thursday
Heyward-Bey (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Heyward-Bey missed Pittsburgh's last three games due to his ankle injury and the team's Week 7 bye appears to have afforded him enough time to recover. He'll be expected to return to his role as a depth receiver for this week's matchup with Cleveland.
