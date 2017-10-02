Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Gets first touch this season in win
Heyward-Bey ran once for three yards in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
The veteran receiver still has no receiving targets through four games this season, and serves almost exclusively as a special teams player. If he is on your roster, feel free to cut him loose.
