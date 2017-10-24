Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Hauls in first catch this season
Heyward-Bey caught his only target for 44 yards during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals.
The pass, thrown by Robert Golden on a fake punt, was DHB's first target of the year so, unless Golden takes over at quarterback for Ben Roethlisberger, there is no reason to consider adding Heyward-Bey to your fantasy roster.
