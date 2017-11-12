Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Hurts left foot
Heyward-Bey injured his left foot Sunday against the Colts and is questionable to return, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Heyward-Bey plays a bulk of his snaps on special teams, so fantasy owners likely won't notice his absence. However, with Justin Hunter also inactive Sunday, the Steelers are down to just four healthy wideouts.
