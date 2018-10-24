Heyward-Bey (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward-Bey appears to have progressed in his recovery during the team's Week 7 bye, but has not yet gotten fully healthy from a lingering ankle issue. The depth wideout's availability for Sunday's game against the Browns will be determined by his participation in practice as the week continues.

