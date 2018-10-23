Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Practices on limited basis
Coach Mike Tomlin said Heyward-Bey (ankle) was a partial participant in Monday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The Steelers won't hold their first official practice of Week 8 until Wednesday, but the team reconvened for a workout Monday coming off a Week 7 bye. The week off looks like it has done Heyward-Bey some good, as he was unable to practice in any capacity in Week 6 before sitting out the Steelers' 28-21 win over the Bengals. He should have a good shot at being available for Sunday's game against the Browns, though Heyward-Bey's standing as the fifth or sixth man on the depth chart at receiver means he's not guaranteed to dress for the contest even if healthy.
