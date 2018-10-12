Heyward-Bey (ankle) will not play against the Bengals on Sunday.

Going into last week's matchup against the Falcons, Heyward-Bey was listed as doubtful but ultimately didn't play. The Maryland product was unable to practice in any capacity this week. Heyward-Bey will have the next two weeks to recover, as the Steelers have their bye in Week 7.

