Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Runs for score in win
Heyward-Bey was not targeted, but ran once for a 29-yard touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishing the 2017 season with two catches (on three targets) for 47 yards. He also ran two times for 32 yards and the one touchdown playing in all 16 games.
The two receptions were the fewest in a season during DHB's nine-year career, and only the second time in his career without a touchdown reception, while the rushing touchdown was his second in two seasons. Although he is under contract until 2019, Heyward-Bey is only guaranteed $400,000, so his future with the Steelers may be in question.
