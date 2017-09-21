Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Sits out practice Wednesday
Heyward-Bey is dealing with an illness and did not practice Wednesday.
It's unclear if Heyward-Bey is expected to miss any more practice this week, but he his mostly off the fantasy radar at this point, regardless. The 30-year-old is mostly relegated to special teams, as he saw only two offensive snaps Sunday after registering a single snap on offense Week 1.
