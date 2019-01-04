Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Worst season of his career
Heyward-Bey was not targeted during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
DHB played just 76 offensive snaps all season finishing with one reception (on two targets) for nine yards in 14 games. He also ran once for minus-7 yards. These were all career-lows for the 10-year veteran. Heyward-Bey 32 this offseason and is likely to receive little interest on the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: First reception this season in blowout win•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Full participant Thursday•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Limited in practice again•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Practices on limited basis•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Doubtful for Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...