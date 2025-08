Porter signed a deal with the Steelers on Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.comreports.

Porter played two years at West Virginia before transferring to Miami in 2022. The 23-year-old accounted for 108 tackles (84 solo) and one interception in five college seasons. The undrafted rookie was cut by the Bills just after OTAs and now joins a crowded Steelers secondary as he battles for a spot on the 53-man roster.