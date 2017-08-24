Steelers' Dashaun Phillips: Traded to Pittsburgh
The Redskins traded Philips to the Steelers in exchange for C Lucas Crowley on Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers are still looking to solidify their CB depth chart. Phillips, a third-year corner out of Tarleton State, should step in and compete for a depth role behind Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell.
