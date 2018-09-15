Steelers' David DeCastro: Deemed doubtful for Sunday
The Steelers have listed DeCastro (hand) as doubtful for their Week 2 contest versus the Chiefs.
DeCastro was unable to practice all week, which renders this designation unsurprising. He fractured his hand in last week's season opener against the Browns, so it remains highly unlikely that he will suit up Sunday. Expect confirmation prior to kickoff.
