DeCastro (abdomen) was listed as a full participant for the Steelers' practice session Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The five-time Pro Bowler has only been able to suit up twice for Pittsburgh thus far in 2020, but he is trending towards a Week 7 appearance after improving from limited to full practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday. Despite DeCastro's absence for much of the season thus far, Pittsburgh is still tied for eighth best in the league with just 1.6 sacks allowed per game. He has a chance to suit up Sunday in a matchup of AFC unbeatens, as Tennessee plays host to the Steelers.