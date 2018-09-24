Steelers' David DeCastro: Inactive for Week 3
DeCastro (hand) is inactive for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
DeCastro suffered a fractured hand in Week 1 and has yet to return to game action. Matt Feiler is slated to fill in at starting right guard.
More News
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Listed as doubtful•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Out Sunday•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Deemed doubtful for Sunday•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Not expected to miss time with broken hand•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values
Is now the time to sell high on Adrian Peterson and buy low on David Johnson? Use our Trade...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 4, which is the...
-
MNF Recap: Fitzpatrick's wild ride
Chris Towers breaks down a very fruitful Monday night game for Fantasy owners, plus all the...