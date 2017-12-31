DeCastro is inactive due to coach's decision for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

DeCastro is being held out due to the Steelers having clinched a bye and facing long odds to overcome the Patriots as the top seed in the playoffs. Expect Matt Feiler to start while DeCastro rests for the playoffs.

