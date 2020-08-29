site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' David DeCastro: Injured during scrimmage
RotoWire Staff
DeCastro exited Friday's scrimmage with an undisclosed injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have an update on DeCastro's condition, but he said there should be an update in the next few days.
