DeCastro (hand) has been deemed doubtful for Monday's game versus the Buccaneers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeCastro broke his hand in the Steelers' season opening tie with Browns. He was originally not expected to miss any time, but this would mark his second straight game missed. Matt Feiler would presumably continue filling in at right guard should he be confirmed as out.

