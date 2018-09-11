DeCastro suffered a broken hand in Sunday's game against the Browns but said the injury will not prevent him from playing, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the injury may impact how much DeCastro is able to participate in practice this week, but it doesn't look like the lineman is going to be sidelined for any games at this point. Expect DeCastro to be limited in practice this week.

