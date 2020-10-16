DeCastro (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
DeCastro suffered this injury last week against the Eagles and will now miss his third game of the season. Kevin Dotson is in line to start at right guard in DeCastro's place.
