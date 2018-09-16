Steelers' David DeCastro: Out Sunday
DeCastro (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
DeCastro wasn't expected to play due to the injury after being listed as doubtful, having fractured his hand during the season opener against the Browns.
More News
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Deemed doubtful for Sunday•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Not expected to miss time with broken hand•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Inactive Sunday•
-
Report: Steelers pick up fifth-year option on David DeCastro's contract•
-
Steelers injury report features nearly all probable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...