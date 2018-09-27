Steelers' David DeCastro: Practices fully Wednesday
DeCastro (hand) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
DeCastro was inactive the last two games after fracturing his hand Week 1 against the Browns. The 28-year-old appears on track to return to his starting duties at right guard for the Steelers.
