Steelers' David DeCastro: Questionable for Week 2
DeCastro (hand) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
DeCastro said that the hand fracture he sustained in the season opener against the Browns is worse than he initially expected. The 28-year-old is hoping to play versus the Chiefs on Sunday, but will need to participate fully in practice sometime this week for any chance of suiting up.
