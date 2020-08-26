site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-david-decastro-returns-to-practice-field | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' David DeCastro: Returns to practice field
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
DeCastro (undisclosed) practiced in pads Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
DeCastro stayed on the sidelines for a week, but he's back in action to prepare for Week 1's matchup versus the Giants. The 30-year-old will start at right guard again this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Fantasy Football Today
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read