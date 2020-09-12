DeCastro (knee) has been ruled out for the team's Week 1 contest against the Giants, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

DeCastro was not able to participate in practice at all leading up the Steelers' opening contest. He was injured on Aug. 28 during a scrimmage, so it's unclear when he may be able to return. Rookie Kevin Dotson and veteran Stefen Wisniewski are candidates to start in DeCastro's place at right guard.