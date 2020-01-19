Steelers' David DeCastro: Undergoes surgery
DeCastro underwent an ankle procedure this week, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports.
Per Robinson, the surgery was a success and DeCastro is not expected to miss time in the team's offseason program. DeCastro is heading into the final year of a five-year, $50 million contract he signed with the team and has started all but three games at right guard in the past six seasons.
