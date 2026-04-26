Lowry is slated to sign with the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lowry suffered a knee injury in early August of 2025, rendering him unable to play for the entire season. The defensive end last played for the Steelers in 2024, producing five tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over a 12-game span. The 31-year-old should provide cheap and experienced depth to the Steelers' defensive line as they head into the 2026 season.