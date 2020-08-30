Steelers' DeAndre Thompkins: Agrees on deal with Steelers By RotoWire Staff Aug 30, 2020 at 3:02 pm ET1 min read Thompkins signed a contract with the Steelers on Sunday.Thompkins didn't play a game during his rookie season, but he'll try to secure a depth role with the Steelers. The Penn State product is a longshot to make the 53-man roster. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now