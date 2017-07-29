Steelers' Demarcus Ayers: Shows no ill-effects from off season surgery
Ayers caught a touchdown from Landry Jones in practice Friday, Mike Prisuta on Steelers.com reports.
It is encouraging to see a healthy Ayers, who had core-muscle surgery on both his legs following the 2016 season. Still, the battle for a wide receiver roster spot should be competitive all of training camp. Ayers chances of making the team are temporarily aided by the fact that the league has yet to reinstate Martavis Bryant, prohibiting him from practicing with the team.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...