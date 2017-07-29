Ayers caught a touchdown from Landry Jones in practice Friday, Mike Prisuta on Steelers.com reports.

It is encouraging to see a healthy Ayers, who had core-muscle surgery on both his legs following the 2016 season. Still, the battle for a wide receiver roster spot should be competitive all of training camp. Ayers chances of making the team are temporarily aided by the fact that the league has yet to reinstate Martavis Bryant, prohibiting him from practicing with the team.