The Steelers selected Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

Leal was a blue-chip recruit and three-year starter at Texas A&M, where he played a leading role in a solid Aggies run defense. Leal is undersized as an interior defender (6-foot-4, 283 pounds) but lacks the athleticism to play true defensive end (5.0-second 40), so a 3-4 team like Pittsburgh always made the most sense for him.