Leal (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Leal has been active for each of the first five games of his rookie season, and he's served as a rotational player along the defensive line. He's tallied nine total tackles with three passes defended. Isaiahh Loudermilk -- regularly a healthy scratch -- could suit up to fill in for Leal's absence.