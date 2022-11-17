The Steelers designated Leal (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Leal was placed on IR with a knee injury ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 6 win over Tampa Bay. Now, the rookie defensive lineman will have a 21-day window to practice and be restored to the active roster, or else he'll revert to season-ending injured reserve. Leal recorded nine tackles and three passes defended in a rotational role over the first five games of the season, and his earliest opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Bengals.