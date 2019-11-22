Cain could be utilized as the Steelers' third wide receiver Sunday at Cincinnati, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cain signed with the Steelers off the Colts' practice squad last Saturday, but he may find an immediate offensive role for his new team with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) sidelined. A quality performance could go a long way towards securing the 23-year-old's spot on the 53-man roster.