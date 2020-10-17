Cain elevated to the Steelers' active roster Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Cain was cut in September and landed on the Steelers' practice squad, but now he'll get a chance on the active roster following news that Diontae Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Browns. The 24-year-old receiver played in 13 games between the Steelers and the Colts last season, recording nine catches for 124 yards on 20 targets. He likely won't get much tread Sunday behind starters JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and James Washington.