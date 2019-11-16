Play

Cain signed a contract with the Steelers on Saturday.

Well that didn't take long. Only a week after the Colts' surprising decision to place Cain on the team's practice squad, the Steelers ultimately signed the embattled 23-year-old to their active roster. With both JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Diontae Johnson (concussion) banged up following Thursday's game, it's entirely possible Cain could be on the Steelers' 53-man roster for the considerable future.

