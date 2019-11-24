Cain had one catch for 35 yards in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Signed just over a week ago Cain saw just one target from Mason Rudolph before Pittsburgh made the switch at quarterback to Devlin Hodges. Cain was targeted once by Hodges that resulted in a pass interference call that led to a field goal that proved to be the game winner. Cain had four receptions on 14 targets for 52 yards in six games with Indianapolis before joining Pittsburgh and has little fantasy value heading into a Week 13 game against Cleveland.