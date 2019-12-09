Play

Cain caught his only target for 22 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Since joining Pittsburgh last month, Cain has caught exactly one pass in each of the three games in which he has played. There is little reason to expect his volume to increase in Week 15 against the Bills and even less reason he should be rostered by fantasy owners.

