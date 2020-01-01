Play

Cain was not targeted in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round of the 2018 draft Cain saw his first game action this season and finished 2019 catching five of six targets for 72 yards. With one year remaining on his contract Cain likely returns in 2020 but should primarily be utilized on special teams.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories