Watt carried once for four yards and recorded a one-yard reception in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts.
The veteran fullback played only five snaps on offense in the win and has yet to see his snap share climb above 10 percent in any of his 11 appearances on the season. He's thus far carried four times for eight yards while adding four receptions for eight yards and a touchdown on four targets.
