Watt (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Watt entered the league's five-step concussion protocol after a scary incident during Monday's loss to the Bengals. He's apparently made a quick recovery, working at full speed in practice to start the week, and he'll be in the lineup for the Week 16 matchup against the Colts.
