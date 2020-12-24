Watt (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Watt entered the league's five-step concussion protocol after a scary incident during Monday's loss to the Bengals. He's apparently made a quick recovery, working at full speed in practice to start the week, and he'll be in the lineup for the Week 16 matchup against the Colts.

