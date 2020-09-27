Watt (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old fullback was tagged with a hamstring injury during the second quarter of action, but if feasible, he surely will want to do what he can to return to the game given that his two brothers -- J.J. and T.J. -- are both on the field. Pittsburgh does not have another fullback on the roster, but it's possible tight end Vance McDonald may be able to slide into that position in a pinch should Watt be unable to return.