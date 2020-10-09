site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Derek Watt: Officially out for Week 5
RotoWire Staff
Oct 9, 2020
Watt (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Watt suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over the Texans, and he has yet to resume practicing. The fullback's next chance to retake the field will come versus the Browns on Oct. 18.
