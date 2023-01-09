Watt rushed once for one yard and a touchdown during the Steelers' 28-14 win over Cleveland on Monday.

Watt was on the field for just six offensive snaps Monday, but he scored a rushing touchdown for the first time this season to help lead the Steelers to the win. He rushed nine times for 21 yards and a touchdown while securing all five of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown this season. The 30-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason after spending the last three seasons in Pittsburgh.